Ingram will defend the visiting crease in Toronto on Thursday, Patrick Brown of the Coyotes' official site reports.

Ingram is 0-5-2 with a 4.42 GAA and an .871 save percentage in his last seven starts. He is 17-14-3 with five shutouts this season. He has a tough matchup against the Maple Leafs, who lead the NHL in goals, averaging 3.66 goals.