Ingram will start Thursday on the road against Detroit, per Patrick Brown of the Coyotes' official site.

Ingram struggled in his last start Sunday, allowing six goals on 40 shots in a 7-4 loss to the Blackhawks. The 26-year-old has been solid overall this year, recording a .909 save percentage and an 18-17-3 record. He will have a tough task on the road against Detroit as the Wings are 18-10-5 at home this year.