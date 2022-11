Ingram will guard the home goal Thursday versus the Stars, Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports reports.

The Coyotes continue to alternate between Ingram and Karel Vejmelka, who picked up a 3-1 win over the Panthers on Tuesday. Ingram has gone 1-2-0 with 11 goals allowed in his three outings this year, but it appears he's done enough to retain a 50-50 split of the starts for now. The Stars have been good to start the year, so this could be a tough matchup.