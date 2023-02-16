Ingram posted a 47-save shutout in Wednesday's 1-0 shootout win over the Lightning.

Ingram had lost his last four outings with a total of 14 goals allowed in that span. It would have been a stretch to expect him to turn things around versus the Lightning, but he did it with the best game of his young career. The 25-year-old improved to 4-11-3 with a 3.38 GAA and a .907 save percentage through 18 outings. The Coyotes' next two games are in a back-to-back over the weekend -- they visit the Kings on Saturday and host the Blue Jackets on Sunday. Ingram and Karel Vejmelka will likely each start once in that pair of games.