Ingram stopped 25 of 27 shots in Monday's 5-2 victory over Pittsburgh.

It was a solid effort from Ingram, who held the Penguins to a pair of second-period goals en route to his 17th win. The 26-year-old netminder's won back-to-back starts while holding opponents to two goals in each of his last three outings. Ingram improved to 17-9-1 with a .919 save percentage and 2.47 GAA this season. Arizona is back in action on the road Wednesday against the Panthers.