Ingram allowed one goal on 30 shots in Monday's 8-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Ingram gave up a goal 28 seconds into the game to Connor Bedard, but it was all Arizona after that. This was a good bounce-back for Ingram, who gave up three goals on nine shots in his last outing. The 26-year-old is now 2-1-0 with eight goals allowed over four appearances, providing a solid secondary option in net to complement Karel Vejmelka. Both Ingram and Vejmelka should get a start in the Coyotes' back-to-back that sees them visit the Ducks on Wednesday before hosting the Canadiens on Thursday.