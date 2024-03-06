Ingram surrendered four goals on 31 shots in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Blackhawks. The fifth goal was an empty-netter.

Ingram's losing streak is up to nine games (0-7-2) after this latest defeat. All four goals he surrendered came on power plays for the Blackhawks. The 26-year-old's claim to the starting job for the Coyotes is weakening, as Karel Vejmelka has the team's last two wins. Ingram is down to 17-16-3 with a 2.85 GAA and a .908 save percentage through 39 appearances. The Coyotes have a back-to-back up next with home games versus the Wild on Thursday and against the Red Wings on Friday, so both of Ingram and Vejmelka should draw a start soon.