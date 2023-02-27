Ingram stopped 28 of 34 shots in Sunday's 6-2 loss to the Predators.

Ingram had gone a week between starts, and he wasn't able to work off the rust. The Predators pulled away with the game by scoring three times in the third period, including twice on the power play. This was Ingram's first regulation loss since Jan. 24, and he's now at 5-12-4 with a 3.30 GAA and a .908 save percentage through 21 contests. The Coyotes have a back-to-back up next -- they host the Blackhawks on Tuesday before a one-game trip to Dallas on Wednesday.