Ingram conceded just two goals on 28 shots in Monday's 2-1 road loss against the Rangers.

Ingram did a great job holding down the high-octane Blueshirts offense. He allowed a goal to Chris Kreider at 14:11 of the first period, but Clayton Keller scored on the power play to level things early in the second. The game was tied until Vincent Trocheck scored a power-play goal midway through the third. Ingram gave his team a chance in his first outing of the season, and he could be a sneaky fantasy play if Karel Vejmelka is ever befallen by injury.