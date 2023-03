Ingram saved 37 of 41 shots in a 4-2 loss to Dallas on Wednesday.

Ingram allowed at least one goal in each period, including two markers on 14 shots in the third frame. He has a 5-13-4 record, 3.34 GAA and .908 save percentage in 22 contests this season. In Ingram's previous start, the 25-year-old surrendered six goals on 34 shots in a 6-2 loss to Nashville on Sunday.