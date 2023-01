Ingram allowed four goals on 39 shots in a 4-0 loss to Dallas on Saturday.

Ingram was beaten three times on 17 shots in the first period and surrendered one more goal in the second. He fell to 3-10-1 with a 3.70 GAA and .893 save percentage in 14 contests this season. Ingram has surrendered seven goals on a staggering 79 shots over his last two starts.