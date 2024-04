Ingram allowed six goals on 31 shots in Sunday's 6-5 loss to the Flames.

Ingram had his worst game in over a month, squandering leads of 2-0, 3-2 and 5-3 in the loss. The 27-year-old has won four of his nine games since the Coyotes resumed alternating starts between him and Karel Vejmelka. Ingram is now 22-21-3 with a 2.93 GAA and a .906 save percentage through 49 appearances. It'll likely be Vejmelka in goal for the Coyotes' season finale at home versus the Oilers.