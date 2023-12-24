Ingram allowed four goals on 26 shots in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Avalanche.

Ingram has lost four of his last six outings, and he was spared one after a quick hook and a Coyotes comeback in his previous game. The 26-year-old's magic has seemingly worn off after a hot November earned him the starting role outright. The loss Saturday dropped Ingram to 12-7-0 with a 2.62 GAA and a .916 save percentage through 21 appearances. The Coyotes' first game after the holiday break is a rematch with the Avalanche at Mullett Arena.