Ingram stopped 32 of 37 shots in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Predators.

Ingram at least played the full game this time, but that saw him blow a two-goal lead in the third period. He's lost four straight outings while allowing 17 goals in that span. The 26-year-old is now at 17-12-2 with a 2.76 GAA and a .912 save percentage through 34 outings. Ingram's seen a starting role for the Coyotes at times, but he may slip back into a timeshare with Karel Vejmelka if he can't get back on track soon.