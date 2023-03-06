Ingram stopped 35 of 40 shots in Sunday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Devils.

Ingram gave up a pair of goals in each of the first two periods. He settled in and allowed the Coyotes to create a comeback in the third, only to lose it 23 seconds into overtime on a Nico Hischier goal. Ingram's lost five of his seven outings since the start of February, going 2-2-3 with 21 goals allowed in that span. The 25-year-old is at 5-13-5 with a 3.42 GAA and a .906 save percentage through 23 appearances this season. He's been alternating starts with Karel Vejmelka over the better part of three weeks -- if that pattern holds, Vejmelka would face the Blues on Tuesday and Ingram would get the Predators on Thursday.