Ingram will defend the cage at home versus Pittsburgh on Monday, Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports reports.

Ingram will make his seventh consecutive appearance in goal, having gone 3-1-1 with a 2.04 GAA in his prior six outings. The 26-year-old backstop needs just four more victories to reach the 20-win threshold for the first time in his NHL career. Looking ahead to the rest of the campaign, Ingram should continue to see the majority of the starts ahead of Karel Vejmelka.