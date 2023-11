Ingram will patrol the home crease Monday against the Kings, according to Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports.

Ingram has won his past five outings, having stopped 167 of 180 shots. He has a 6-1-0 record this campaign with a 2.75 GAA and a .918 save percentage over eight games played. The Kings rank second in the league this season with 3.94 goals per contest.