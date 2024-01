Ingram will be between the home pipes versus Nashville on Saturday, per Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports.

This will be Ingram's fifth start in the last six games. He is tied with Tristan Jarry for the NHL lead in shutouts with five. Ingram is 15-9-1 with a 2.51 GAA and a .918 save percentage this season. He gave up five goals on 41 shots Nov. 9, in a 7-5 win over the Predators.