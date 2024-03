Ingram will be stationed between the pipes for Sunday's home tilt against Dallas.

Ingram has been tagged with 12 goals on 102 shots over his last three starts, resulting in a 1-2-0 record over that stretch. The 26-year-old is 19-18-3 with a 2.87 GAA and a .908 save percentage this season. Ingram lost in Dallas after allowing five goals on 33 shots Wednesday.