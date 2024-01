Ingram will defend the home cage against the Bruins on Tuesday, Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports reports.

Ingram will log his fifth game in the club's last 10 contests, as he continues to split the starts with Karel Vejmelka. For his part, the 26-year-old Ingram went 1-2-0 with a 3.72 GAA in his last four outings. If Ingram continues to struggle, he could see more of the starts heading Vejmelka's way.