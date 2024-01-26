Ingram made 32 saves in a 6-3 loss to the Lightning on Thursday.

It was a tough night against the red-hot Bolts, who have won seven of eight games. Ingram had allowed no more than three goals in six starts, and in fact, he'd allowed just 12 goals in those starts (14 in seven appearances). The soon-to-be 27 year old's game has taken a substantial jump this season -- he's 17-10-1 with a 2.59 GAA and .916 save percentage. Some guys take a bit more time to find their NHL groove, and Ingram may be proof of that.