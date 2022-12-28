Ingram stopped 26 of 29 shots in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Avalanche.

Ingram picked up his first win since Oct. 25, and he did it against the defending champions. He's still failed to limit a team to under three goals in any of his 10 appearances this season. The 25-year-old now has a 2-7-1 record with a 4.24 GAA and an .877 save percentage. This was likely more of a spot start for Ingram -- Karel Vejmelka has seen a majority of the action and should be in line to play versus the Maple Leafs on Thursday.