Ingram stopped 30 of 33 shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Bruins.

Ingram stood tall against the Bruins in a back-and-forth game. In overtime, Boston starter Linus Ullmark sustained a lower-body injury, and the Coyotes won it on their next shot against Jeremy Swayman. Ingram improved to 14-8-0 with a 2.62 GAA and a .915 save percentage through 24 appearances this season. He's gone 3-2-0 over six appearances since the Coyotes resumed alternating starts between their goalies. Ingram should continue to see steady playing time while sharing the crease with Karel Vejmelka.