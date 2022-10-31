Ingram stopped 36 of 39 shots in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Rangers.

Ingram has started every other game recently amid Karel Vejmelka's early-season struggles. This was a solid performance from Ingram, as the 39 shots he faced marked a season high, though he came away with his second loss of the year. The 25-year-old has given up 11 goals on 101 shots in his three appearances so far, though playing behind the Coyotes' shaky defense will make maintaining good ratios difficult. If the 50-50 timeshare continues, Vejmelka would face the Panthers on Tuesday and Ingram would get the Stars on Thursday.