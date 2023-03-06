Mackey recorded an assist and four hits in Sunday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Devils.

Mackey was frequently a healthy scratch in his time with the Flames, but a fresh start in Arizona appears to mean more playing time. The defenseman helped out on a Zack Kassian tally in the second period. Mackey has four points, nine shots on net, 15 hits, six blocked shots, nine PIM and a minus-6 rating through 11 contests between the two teams this year. He's still likely to be limited to a third-pairing role, so it's unlikely the 26-year-old makes a fantasy impact.