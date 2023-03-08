Mackey produced an assist, two hits and four PIM in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Blues.

Mackey has an assist in each of his first two games with the Coyotes after he was dealt from the Flames at the trade deadline. The 26-year-old blueliner is up to five points, nine shots on net, 17 hits, seven blocked shots, 13 PIM and a minus-5 rating through 12 contests overall. He should continue to see regular playing time on the Coyotes' third pairing.