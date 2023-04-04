Mackey notched an assist, three shots on goal and 10 PIM in Monday's 8-1 loss to the Kraken.

Mackey helped out on Lawson Crouse's goal in the second period. In the third, Mackey's frustration with the lopsided score led to him shoving Daniel Sprong after the Kraken's eighth goal. Both Mackey and goal-scorer Ryan Donato were given misconduct penalties in the ensuing fracas. Mackey has two points over his last three games and seven points, 39 PIM, 24 shots on net, 57 hits and 24 blocked shots through 26 outings between the Coyotes and the Flames this season.