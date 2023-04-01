Mackey tallied a goal in a 5-2 loss to Dallas on Friday.

Mackey gave Arizona a 2-1 lead with his marker late in the first period, but the Coyotes couldn't maintain their edge. It was his third marker and sixth point in 24 contests this season. He hadn't provided a point over his previous 11 outings, though he did record 16 PIM and 35 hits in that span, and he now has 29 and 52, respectively, overall in 2022-23.