Garland (upper body) had two shots on goal in 12:13 of ice time Sunday in a 5-2 win versus Detroit.

Garland missed just one game with his injury, although he had a rather uneventful return to the lineup. The 23-year-old has 12 goals and 17 points this season but has failed to hit the scoresheet in his last five games.

