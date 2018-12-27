Coyotes' Conor Garland: Back in NHL
Garland was promoted from AHL Tucson on Thursday.
Garland is moving between leagues for the fifth time in December, so at this point, the winger probably doesn't even bother to unpack his suitcase. The health of Vinnie Hinostroza (lower body) will likely determine whether Garland or fellow call-up Michael Bunting slots into the lineup against the Kings on Thursday.
