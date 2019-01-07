Coyotes' Conor Garland: Benefits from puck luck in win
Garland scored two goals, one on the power play, in Sunday's 5-0 win over the Rangers.
The 25-year-old rookie camped out in front of the New York net whenever he could and got rewarded for his persistence -- his first tally came when he deftly redirected an Oliver Ekman-Larsson point shot, while the second caromed in off his posterior. He had a slow start to his NHL career, but Garland now has five goals and seven points in his last eight contests and has seen more than three minutes of ice time with the man advantage in three of his last four games -- numbers which should make him a priority add in almost every fantasy format.
