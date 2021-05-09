Garland scored a goal on six shots in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Sharks.
Garland gave the Coyotes a 4-3 lead at 16:07 of the third period. He cut in from the wing and flicked a puck past Sharks goalie Alexei Melnichuk. Garland finished the season with 12 goals, 39 points, 135 shots on net and a minus-3 rating. He had 39 points last season, but needed 68 games to reach the mark in 2019-20 compared to just 49 games this year.
