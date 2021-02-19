Garland scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Kings.

Garland got the Coyotes on the board one minute into the second period. He was able to finish off a pass from Clayton Keller. The 24-year-old Garland continues to enjoy life on the top line with 15 points, 56 shots on net, a plus-9 rating and 10 PIM through 16 contests. It's probably a bit late for fantasy managers in standard formats to buy low. He could be available in formats that count physical metrics, as Garland's a pure scorer.