Coyotes' Conor Garland: Called up by parent club
Garland was recalled from AHL Tucson on Monday.
The 22-year-old Garland leads AHL Tucson with eight goals and 19 points in 18 games this season. However, the 2015 fifth-round pick has yet to appear in an NHL contest.
