Coyotes' Conor Garland: Chips in with assist in win
Garland posted an assist and two shots on net in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Capitals.
Garland is up to five points through eight games in February. The 23-year-old winger has posted 34 points, 145 shots and an even plus-minus rating through 60 contests this year. He's currently seeing top-line duties alongside Taylor Hall and Christian Dvorak -- Garland's offense is sustainable if he can keep that role locked down.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.