Garland posted an assist and two shots on net in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Capitals.

Garland is up to five points through eight games in February. The 23-year-old winger has posted 34 points, 145 shots and an even plus-minus rating through 60 contests this year. He's currently seeing top-line duties alongside Taylor Hall and Christian Dvorak -- Garland's offense is sustainable if he can keep that role locked down.