Coyotes' Conor Garland: Chips in with assist
Garland collected an assist and two PIM in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Kings.
Garland has been on a good run with two goals and five assists in his last six games. The 23-year-old is up to 29 points, 120 shots on goal and 16 PIM through 52 contests overall. He's set to appear in his 100th career game Saturday against the Blackhawks.
