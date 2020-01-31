Play

Garland collected an assist and two PIM in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Kings.

Garland has been on a good run with two goals and five assists in his last six games. The 23-year-old is up to 29 points, 120 shots on goal and 16 PIM through 52 contests overall. He's set to appear in his 100th career game Saturday against the Blackhawks.

More News
Our Latest Stories