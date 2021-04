Garland scored a goal on four shots and had two PIM in Wednesday's 9-3 loss to the Avalanche.

Garland got the Coyotes to within 5-3 late in the second period, finishing off a Michael Bunting takeaway in the Colorado zone. It was the 10th goal of the season for Garland, whose production had dried up in recent weeks; the 24-year-old had just one goal and three assists in his previous 11 games.