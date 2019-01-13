Coyotes' Conor Garland: Continues hot streak
Garland scored two power-play goals, including the game-winner, on five shots in a 3-2 victory against the Oilers on Saturday.
The rookie has really turned it on lately with six goals in the last four games. Half of them have come on the power play, and two of his six goals were of the game-winning variety. He now has eight goals and 10 points with a plus-5 rating in 17 career NHL games. This obviously won't continue, but the rookie appears to have a bright future in the league.
