Garland notched an assist in Monday's 4-3 win over the Ducks.

Garland set up Derick Brassard for the Coyotes' second goal in the second period. The 24-year-old Garland continues to contribute -- he has seven tallies and nine assists through 18 contests this season. The winger has added 60 shots on goal, 10 PIM and a plus-7 rating.