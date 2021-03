Garland (lower body) notched a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Kings.

Garland missed only one contest with his injury. He returned to a top-line assignment that saw him play 17:17 in the contest. His helper came on a Nick Schmaltz tally in the second period. The 24-year-old Garland is the Coyotes' leading scorer with 20 points (seven goals, 13 assists) in 21 outings. The Massachusetts native has added 64 shots on goal, a plus-10 rating and 12 PIM.