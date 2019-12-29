Coyotes' Conor Garland: Ends six-game slump with helper
Garland recorded an assist and four shots on goal in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Golden Knights.
Garland went six games without a point and missed one contest due to injury in that span. The 23-year-old has matched his output from last year with 18 points in 39 games -- he needed 47 outings in 2018-19. Garland has slipped to a fourth-line role since Taylor Hall was traded to the Coyotes, which will make consistency more difficult for the former.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.