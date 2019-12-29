Garland recorded an assist and four shots on goal in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Golden Knights.

Garland went six games without a point and missed one contest due to injury in that span. The 23-year-old has matched his output from last year with 18 points in 39 games -- he needed 47 outings in 2018-19. Garland has slipped to a fourth-line role since Taylor Hall was traded to the Coyotes, which will make consistency more difficult for the former.