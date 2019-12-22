Coyotes' Conor Garland: Expected to play Sunday
Garland (upper body) is expected to return for Sunday's game in Detroit.
Garland missed just one contest with his upper-body issue but should be ready to rock for Sunday's tilt against the Red Wings. The 23-year-old winger has 12 goals and 17 points in 36 games this season. He'll return to a bottom-six role.
