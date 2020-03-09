Garland (lower body) is expected to be sidelined for three weeks, per John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM Phoenix.

Based on Garland's estimated timeline, he could miss the remainder of March, or possibly the rest of the 2019-20 campaign if the Yotes don't make the playoffs. With the winger unavailable, Christian Fischer figures to return to the lineup for the first time since Feb. 20 versus St. Louis.