Garland scored the game-winning goal during Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Predators in Game 3 of their Stanley Cup Qualifier.

The 24-year-old made his first career postseason point count -- after taking a Derek Stepan pass in the slot, Garland flashed a nifty toe-drag to open up Juuse Saros before wiring the puck past the Nashville netminder. Garland will look to build on this effort Friday as the Coyotes attempt to close out the series in Game 4.