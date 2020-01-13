Coyotes' Conor Garland: First goal of the New Year
Garland scored a goal on his only shot and was plus-2 with two PIM in a 4-3 shootout win over Arizona.
Garland scored his 15th goal of the year to get the Coyotes on the board late in the first period. The goal was his first since New Year's Even and halted a mild five-game drought. The 23-year-old sophomore has been a key cog for Arizona, registering 23 points in 47 games after scoring 18 points in the same amount of games a year ago.
