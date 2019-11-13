Garland scored his eighth goal of the year in Tuesday's 3-2 shootout victory against St. Louis.

The power-play goal broke a three-game skid for the 26-year-old and gives Garland 11 points in 19 games this season. He needs just eight more points to surpass his point total from a year ago. Given his current role and level of production, Garland should largely be ignored in fantasy, except in deeper formats.