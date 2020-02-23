Coyotes' Conor Garland: Game growing substantially
Garland had two goals and two assists Saturday in a 7-3 win over the Lightning.
It was a career game for the young winger. Garland's game has grown substantially this season -- he has 22 goals and 38 points in 64 games. And he's showing real chemistry with Taylor Hall. Garland could be a 35-plus goal guy in a couple seasons.
