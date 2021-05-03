Garland (lower body) participated in Monday's morning skate and is a game-time decision for the evening's game against the Kings, Alex Kinkopf of the Coyotes' official site reports.

Garland was given a week-to-week designation a couple weeks ago but has progressed in his recovery and could return as soon as Monday, though his status likely won't be determined until pregame warm-ups. The 25-year-old winger will likely slide into a top-six role when healthy, as Garland produced 32 points in 45 games prior to getting hurt.