Garland notched an assist, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Garland's shot attempt in the final minute pinballed around Avalanche goalie Hunter Miska, and Drake Caggiula swept it into the net to cut the deficit to one. The 24-year-old Garland has amassed four helpers in his last three outings. He's at 19 points, 62 shots on goal, 12 PIM and a plus-10 rating through 20 games overall.