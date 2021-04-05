Garland recorded an assist and four shots on goal in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Ducks.

Garland had the secondary helper on the second of Jakob Chychrun's three goals in the contest, which tied the game at 2-2 in the third period. The 25-year-old Garland is up to 10 goals, 18 assists, 103 shots and a plus-3 rating through 37 contests. The winger has picked up six points in the last nine games despite recently moving to the Coyotes' listed fourth line at even strength -- in reality, the forward units mix and match frequently.